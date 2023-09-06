Moody (quadriceps) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moody didn't suit up for the 49ers' exhibition finale due to a right quad strain, which left him week-to-week thereafter. Fellow kicker (at the time) Zane Gonzalez (calf) also didn't kick in that game, and after a stint on IR, the team released him from injured reserve with an injury settlement. As a result, Moody's only competition for kicker duties in the Bay Area is practice-squad member Matthew Wright. While Wright actually has NFL experience under his belt, coach Kyle Shanahan told David Lombardi of The Athletic that the team expects Moody, a rookie third-rounder, to be available for Sunday's Week 1 road matchup with the Steelers.