Moody (quadriceps) was on a side field Monday, kicking alongside recent practice-squad signing Matthew Wright, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moody attempted short and mid-range kicks during the open portion of practice and reportedly had no trouble putting the ball high up on the net. He seems to be on track for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, but the 49ers brought in Wright just in case Moody suffers a setback. As much as his team context hints at possible fantasy value this year, Moody will start the season with a tough matchup even if his quad proves to be a non-issue, playing at one of the harshest stadiums for kickers and against one of the few teams that can nearly match his when it comes to veteran talent on defense.