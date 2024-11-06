Moody (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moody suffered a high-ankle sprain during the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, which caused him to miss the last three regular-season games. With the 49ers coming out of a Week 9 bye, Moody was able to return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. If he's able to log a full practice session this week, that bodes well for his chances of returning for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Across five regular-season games, Moody has gone 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts and has converted on all 12 of his extra-point tries.