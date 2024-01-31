Moody went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in the 49ers' 34-31 victory over the Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Moody's day got off to a rocky start when he shanked a 48-yard attempt wide right on the 49ers' opening possession. The rookie settled in thereafter, converted his next six kicks -- including field goals of 43 and 33 yards -- without issue, helping his squad advance to the Super Bowl. Moody will likely be the more affordable option between he and the Chiefs' Harrison Butker in DFS showdown contests for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl matchup with Kansas City, given the latter's playoff experience and superior field-goal percentage in 2023.