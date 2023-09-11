Moody went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in a 30-7 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Moody had a tumultuous preseason that started with two missed field-goal attempts and ended with a quadriceps strain that put his roster spot in jeopardy. The Michigan product not only overcame his health matter, but he also put any concerns regarding his psyche to rest with a perfect kicking day to open the regular season. San Francisco's star-studded offense looked as good as advertised after one game, making Moody a desirable fantasy option heading into next week's tilt against the Rams.