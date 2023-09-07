Moody (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the 49ers' preseason finale due to a strained right quadriceps, Moody was deemed week-to-week by the team, but by Monday he was able to kick on a side field, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Moody now has logged back-to-back capped practices and seems on course to be available Sunday in Pittsburgh. Friday's injury report ultimately will unveil whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation. If Moody isn't able to suit up, San Francisco has Matthew Wright at the ready on the practice squad.