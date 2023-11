Moody went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on point-after tries in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

San Francisco received a much-needed boost from Deebo Samuel's (shoulder) return from injury over the Week 9 bye. The flurry of scoring resulted in the rookie leg's first game with double-digit points since Week 3. With the 49ers returning to form on offense Sunday, Moody can also return to being a viable fantasy option against the Buccaneers next Sunday.