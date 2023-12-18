Moody converted his only field-goal attempt from 43 yards and went 6-for-6 on point-after tries in Sunday's 45-29 win over Arizona.

Moody was finally thrown a bone late in the fourth quarter when the 49ers' offense -- which had scored six touchdowns at that point -- stalled a drive in Arizona territory. It was the rookie kicker's first field-goal attempt since Week 12 at Seattle. Moody could see more action against the Ravens next Monday, who present a tougher defensive matchup that could result in more FG attempts.