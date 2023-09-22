Moody went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants.

Moody stayed perfect to begin his pro career by converting all 18 kicking opportunities presented to him through three games. Thursday's FG attempts were of the chip-shot variety (21, 28, 36), but the rookie was able to show off his driver on a 57-yard conversion in Week 2. Moody has quickly become one of the top kicking options in fantasy behind San Francisco's high-octane offense. The Michigan product will look to continue his early success in a plus matchup against the Cardinals on Oct. 1.