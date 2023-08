Moody strained his right quadriceps and won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie is day-to-day, but an injury to his kicking leg could be a problem even if it isn't too serious. Moody had a rough summer after being selected in the third round in April, missing two field-goal attempts and a PAT in his two preseason games. Zane Gonzalez will handle all the kicks Friday night.