Moody went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts while hitting his only point-after try in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills.

Moody missed multiple attempts for the second time in four weeks, shanking kicks from 45 and 55 yards out respectively. The kicker's last blunderous outing came in calm conditions, but a harsh snow storm in Buffalo was likely the culprit this time around. The sophomore has missed just one FGA in his seven other active games this season, leading to a decent 76 percent make rate through nine total contests. Moody should resume his consistent play with a pair of home tilts on tap in sunny Santa Clara, CA, starting with the Bears next Sunday.