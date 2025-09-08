Moody went 1-for-3 on field-goal tries and 2-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Moody hit the left upright on a 27-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter, and he also had a 36-yard try get blocked in the third quarter. The kicker was able to salvage his day with a 32-yard make early in the fourth, tying the game at 10-10. The 25-year-old went a career-worst 24-for-34 on field-goal attempts in 2024, and he'll look to rebound in Week 2 against the Saints after a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign.