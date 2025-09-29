Tonges had three receptions on five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Tonges suffered an injury scare when he needed to have his shoulder examined by the medical staff early in the contest. The Los Gatos, CA native only missed a handful of snaps on offense before returning the game and posting the best receiving line of his young career. Tonges continues to see the lion's share of snaps vacated by George Kittle (hamstring), who remains out of action for multiple weeks while healing on the injured reserve list. The 25-year-old is averaging just 4.0 targets per game in his elevated role this season, so he should be treated as a touchdown-dependent asset heading into Thursday's tilt against the Rams.