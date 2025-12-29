Tonges corralled seven of nine targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

Tonges got the spot-start in place of George Kittle (ankle) on Sunday Night Football and took full advantage of the opportunity. The 25-year-old Tonges posted his best receiving line as a pro while leading the 49ers in targets and receptions in the primetime win. Savvy fantasy managers would have gotten ahead of this performance after monitoring the backup's role elevation when Kittle missed time earlier this season. Kittle's status for next week's matchup against Seattle -- which will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- remains up in the air, but Tonges would retain his vaunted streaming status in fantasy if the former remains sidelined in Week 18.