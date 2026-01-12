Tonges caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card round win over the Eagles.

TE George Kittle went down with what is being reported as an Achilles injury in the second quarter, so the 49ers dusted off Tonges to start the second half of the playoff win. The exact nature of the starter's injury will be revealed by the team after running tests in the coming days, but initial reports do not sound great for Kittle after he had to be carted off the field Sunday. Tonges has operated as San Francisco's third tight end on the depth chart for most of the season, but he leapfrogs blocking TE Luke Farrell to the No. 1 spot whenever Kittle has missed time this year. The 25-year-old Tonges proved to be a viable receiving threat when asked to start, averaging 4.8 receptions and 44.8 yards with three touchdowns scored in the six games Kittle was inactive for during the regular season. Assuming he is asked to start once again, Tonges should make a fine value play in DFS formats against Seattle in the divisional round of the playoffs.