Tonges brought in two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals.

Tonges made his first career start Sunday, finishing with 15 more snaps than fellow tight end Luke Farrell. The 25-year-old Tonges failed to replicate the Week 1 touchdown that generated some fantasy buzz, resulting in mediocre production in two appearances with backup QB Mac Jones. Tonges could see a slight uptick in projections if Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) is able to suit up against the Jaguars next Sunday.