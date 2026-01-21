Tonges suffered a plantar fascia injury in his foot during this past Saturday's divisional-round loss at Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tonges flashed at times during the 2025 campaign when George Kittle was sidelined for a variety of injuries, totaling a 40-366-5 line on 55 targets in 19 games, including two postseason contests. He made an early exit in the third quarter of the divisional round and wasn't able to return, and now the nature of his health concern is known. Tonges has a three-week recovery on tap, so he should be fully healthy before the 49ers need to make a decision on his restricted free-agent tender in March.