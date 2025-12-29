Tonges is poised for a bigger role in the 49ers offense Sunday versus the Bears with George Kittle (ankle) inactive, Briana Jeannel of the team's official site reports.

Kittle is missing his first contest since he sustained a mid-to-low ankle sprain last Monday at Indianapolis. When Kittle was sidelined Weeks 2-6 due to a full tear of his hamstring that occurred in the season opener, Tonges was the primary pass-catching TE between himself and Luke Farrell, with the former accruing a 22-209-2 line on 31 targets during that span. Tonges thus is about as good of a streaming option remaining in the midst of fantasy championship weekend with just two games left in the Week 17 slate.