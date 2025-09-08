Tonges hauled in all three of his targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Tonges was forced into action after starter George Kittle (hamstring) exited the contest early. The 26-year-old Tonges did his best Kittle impersonation when he leaped for a high-point pass in the corner of the end zone and came down with the game-winning touchdown. Fellow backup TE Luke Farrell wound up playing more snaps (44) than Tonges (30), but the latter is the more-adept receiver for fantasy purposes. If Kittle is forced to miss any time, then Tonges could generate some value in deeper formats, but his ceiling would be capped by the timeshare he would likely operate under.