Tonges finished with four receptions on five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

Luke Farrell got the start in place of George Kittle (hamstring), but Tonges finished the contest with more snaps played (56 to 41) and targets (five to three). The former cashed in a short touchdown grab to produce the superior fantasy total after Tonges took those honors last week. It appears that both tight ends will help fill Kittle's shoes while the superstar is sidelined for multiple weeks. The timeshare puts a hard cap on Tonges' fantasy potential, limiting his Week 3 value to those in deeper formats.