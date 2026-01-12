Tonges caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card win over the Eagles.

After top tight end George Kittle exited the game in the second quarter with what is believed to be a torn Achilles tendon, the 49ers opened up more playing time for Tonges to begin the second half. Tonges has operated as San Francisco's third tight end on the depth chart for most of the season, but he's leapfrogged blocking specialist Luke Farrell whenever Kittle has missed time. The 25-year-old Tonges proved to be a viable receiving threat when called upon, averaging 4.8 receptions and 44.8 yards with three touchdowns scored in the six games that Kittle was inactive during the regular season. Assuming he's called upon to replace Kittle in the divisional-round matchup versus the Seahawks next weekend, Tonges should make a fine value play in DFS.