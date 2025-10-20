Tonges logged eight snaps on offense (12 percent) and was not targeted in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons.

George Kittle (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve for Sunday's contest, which pushed Tonges back down to third on the tight end depth chart. Luke Farrell (33 percent) finished second in playing time behind Kittle (81 percent), as it appears that the coaching staff prefers the former's blocking in the No. 2 role over Tonges' play-making ability. Tonges did an admirable job filling in for Kittle, producing a 25-224-3 receiving line in five-plus games played. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Tonges in Week 8, but he is a name to remember for any games Kittle might miss in the future.