Tonges recorded a two-yard touchdown reception on his lone target while playing five of the 49ers' 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Texans.

Though Tonges scored his fourth receiving touchdown of the season to tie him for fourth in the league among tight ends, his playing time -- and fantasy value -- has clearly fallen by the wayside following George Kittle's return from injured reserve in Week 7. In Kittle's first two games back in action, Tonges has played single-digit snaps both times out.