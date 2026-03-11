Tonges (foot) is signing a two-year, $8 million contract to stay with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tonges was scheduled for restricted free agency and presumably would've gotten some kind of tender if the two sides hadn't worked out this deal. He suffered a plantar fascia injury during the playoff loss at Seattle in January, but it's thought to be less serious than the Achilles tear that George Kittle suffered a week earlier. Tonges thus stands a chance to start Week 1.