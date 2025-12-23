Tonges caught one of two targets for seven yards in Monday's 48-27 win over the Colts.

Star TE George Kittle (ankle) suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Monday's win, opening the door for Tonges to record his first reception since Week 8. The severity of Kittle's injury is yet to be determined, but Tonges would be in line for an expanded role on offense should the former miss Sunday's tilt against the Bears. Tonges started in place of an injured Kittle back in Weeks 2 through 6, averaging 4.4 receptions and 41.8 yards per game with two touchdowns scored over that span. Fantasy managers in deeper formats in need of tight end help for Week 17 may want to take a flyer on Tonges in the event Kittle is ruled out for Sunday Night Football.