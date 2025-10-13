Tonges corralled six of seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to Tampa Bay.

Tonges continued doing his best George Kittle (hamstring) impression in another effective spot-start Sunday. The 25-year-old Tonges has been a pleasant surprise in fantasy during his brief run as the starter, posting a 25-223-3 receiving line through six games. David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reported that Kittle could return from injured reserve in Week 7, which would effectively end Tonges' run of utility. Managers should wait until Kittle is officially activated before making any rash decisions regarding Tonges in Week 7 and onward.