49ers' Jake Tonges: Stuck on ST with Kittle back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tonges logged 11 snaps on special teams and was not used on offense in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.
George Kittle returned from a one-game absence Saturday, effectively pushing Tonges back down to third on San Francisco's depth chart for Week 18. Blocking TE Luke Farrell logged eight snaps behind Kittle and was not targeted in the regular-season finale. Tonges emerged in 2025 with a 34-293-5 receiving line that was generated primarily while filling in for Kittle at various points of the campaign. Assuming Kittle did not suffer a setback, Tonges will remain a non-factor for the start of San Francisco's playoff run in the wild-card round.
