49ers' Jake Tonges: Suffers foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tonges is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers due to a foot injury, Eric Williams of NFL on FOX reports.
Tonges suffered a non-contact injury early in the third quarter. He was able to hobble off the field and was spotted running up and down the sideline. Tonges was already filling in for the injured George Kittle (Achilles), so the 49ers could have a depleted tight end room for the rest of this matchup.
