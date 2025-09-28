Tonges suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tonges stayed down on the turf early in the first quarter and eventually visited the sideline tent before the 49ers touched on the nature of the injury. For as long as Tonges is sidelined, Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis will handle TE duties with George Kittle (hamstring) logging the third of at least four absences that are required while he's on injured reserve.