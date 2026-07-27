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49ers' Jake Tonges: Taking part in camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tonges (foot) is participating in practice to begin training camp, Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site reports.

Tonges appears back to full health after having suffered a plantar fascia injury during San Francisco's playoff loss to the Seahawks back in January. With George Kittle (Achilles) having been placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, Tonges is currently positioned as the 49ers' top tight end. If Kittle's recovery lingers into the regular season, Tonges could begin the 2026 campaign with a notable workload.

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