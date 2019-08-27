Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Hurd (back) will be re-assessed next week, and won't play in the preseason finale Thursday against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This is certainly not a good time to have a set back, as the rookie's status for Week 1 is quite uncertain ahead of the regular season. It will be the third straight preseason game missed for Hurd, and it seems the team is prioritizing his long-term health while he deals with back tightness. The 49ers are dealing with a slew of injuries to their receiving corps, so it will likely be depth receivers that will be called to action for Thursday's tilt.