Hurd's agent confirmed that the wideout suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's practice, Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers were concerned that Hurd's knee injury was a torn ACL, and those fears were confirmed by the wideout's agent, Doug Hendrickson. This is unfortunate news for the football club and those in the fantasy realm who were excited to see how the versatile 6-foot-4 receiver would integrate into coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme after missing the entire 2019 season due to a back injury. Hurd will undergo surgery in a couple of weeks, effectively ending his 2020 season before it could get going. Shanahan confirmed that the prospect "will be back next year." In the meantime, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and the recently-signed Jaron Brown will likely compete for snaps behind Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (foot) when the latter returns.