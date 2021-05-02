Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Hurd (knee) is progressing well and expects him to be ready for the 2021 campaign, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hurd has had a terrible string of luck since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, missing his entire rookie season with a back injury and then tearing his ACL at the start of training camp last year. The versatile football player -- he can play wide receiver, tight end and potentially running back -- will have to establish an ability to stay healthy in order to crack the 53-man roster, but there's potential for carving out a unique role behind starters Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel following the departures of veteran wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor.