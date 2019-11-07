Hurd (back) will be evaluated next week with the hope of eventually coming back from injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't as optimistic a couple weeks ago, though he never ruled out the possibility of a return. Hurd won't be eligible to play until Week 13 against Baltimore, and he's unlikely to see large snap counts on offense unless the 49ers' receiving corps is crushed by other injuries. The rookie third-round pick hasn't played in a game since preseason but was kept on the 53-man roster through Week 4.