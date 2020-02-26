49ers' Jalen Hurd: Doesn't have full clearance
General manager John Lynch is optimistic Hurd (back) will be ready for the start of the 49ers' offseason program, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "For it to completely heal, it happens on different timelines," Lynch said. "We found that [Hurd's] has been stubborn. We think he's been nearing towards a much better place where he'll be cleared for all activities.
A mid-February report suggested Hurd had already made a full recovery from the stress fracture in his back, while Lynch sung a different tune when he spoke to reporters at the scouting combine. A 2019 third-round pick, Hurd made some noise in the preseason opener with a pair of touchdowns but ended up missing the entire regular season. He may get a chance to compete for a starting job in 2020, especially if Emmanuel Sanders signs with a new team.
