Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he expects Hurd (back) to play Week 5 against Cleveland, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Hurd has yet to see the field this season because of the injury. According to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, the rookie third-round pick could return to practice next Monday in preparation for San Francisco's Week 5 contest against the Browns.

