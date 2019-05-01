49ers' Jalen Hurd: Getting look at tight end
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers plan to convert Hurd (knee) to a "move" tight end at some point in the future, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
That's pretty much the same thing head coach Matt Rhule decided to do with Hurd (6-foot-5, 226 pounds) at Baylor last year when Hurd was regularly deployed as an oversized slot receiver. While the 2019 third-rounder might initially struggle to earn snaps on a 49ers depth chart already occupied by George Kittle, Garrett Celek and second-round rookie Kaden Smith, Hurd is a former five-star running back prospect who has the versatility to find the field at a number of different spots. The bigger concern for him is his recovery from December knee surgery, though there hasn't been any word he's at risk of not being ready for training camp.
