49ers' Jalen Hurd: Goes on injured reserve
The 49ers placed Hurd (back) on injured reserve Thursday.
A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Hurd suffered a stress reaction in his back in late August and has been in recovery mode in the meantime. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Hurd "did not look good" while running before a practice last week. Considering the lack of progress in his recovery, Hurd will sit out the next eight weeks with the hope the 49ers decide to bring him back to the 53-man roster during the stretch run of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...