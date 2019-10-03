Play

The 49ers placed Hurd (back) on injured reserve Thursday.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Hurd suffered a stress reaction in his back in late August and has been in recovery mode in the meantime. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Hurd "did not look good" while running before a practice last week. Considering the lack of progress in his recovery, Hurd will sit out the next eight weeks with the hope the 49ers decide to bring him back to the 53-man roster during the stretch run of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...