49ers' Jalen Hurd: Heading to San Francisco
The 49ers selected Hurd (knee) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 67th overall.
Hurd is one of the more interesting skill position prospects in this class, having started his career as a blue-chip running back at Tennessee before reinventing himself as a big slot receiver at Baylor. At 6-foot-4 6/8 and 226 pounds with good speed, Hurd is too big for slot corners and too quick for linebackers in coverage. San Francisco already nabbed South Carolina's Deebo Samuel in the second round, so Hurd will have his work cut out for him in terms of carving out a role as a rookie.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...