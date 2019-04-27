The 49ers selected Hurd (knee) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

Hurd is one of the more interesting skill position prospects in this class, having started his career as a blue-chip running back at Tennessee before reinventing himself as a big slot receiver at Baylor. At 6-foot-4 6/8 and 226 pounds with good speed, Hurd is too big for slot corners and too quick for linebackers in coverage. San Francisco already nabbed South Carolina's Deebo Samuel in the second round, so Hurd will have his work cut out for him in terms of carving out a role as a rookie.