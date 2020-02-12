49ers' Jalen Hurd: Healthy after lost rookie season
Hurd's back injury has healed, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The third-round pick should be ready for the start of the 49ers' offseason program in April, after missing his entire rookie campaign with a back injury suffered in August. With Emmanuel Sanders scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, it isn't out of the question for Hurd to compete for a starting job, though a backup role seems more likely. Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Hurd played running back for most of his college career and has been discussed as a potential tight end, but the Niners seem to view him as an oversized wide receiver.
