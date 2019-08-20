49ers' Jalen Hurd: Held without a catch
Hurd couldn't haul in his lone target in Monday night's 24-15 preseason win over the Broncos.
Hurd didn't do much to follow up his impressive two-touchdown preseason debut. His lone look came from backup C.J. Beathard to close the second quarter. Although fellow wideouts Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne both made big plays in the second half Monday, Hurd should still get ample time to show his stuff in Saturday's upcoming exhibition tilt versus the Chiefs as he looks to carve out a depth receiving role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...