Hurd couldn't haul in his lone target in Monday night's 24-15 preseason win over the Broncos.

Hurd didn't do much to follow up his impressive two-touchdown preseason debut. His lone look came from backup C.J. Beathard to close the second quarter. Although fellow wideouts Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne both made big plays in the second half Monday, Hurd should still get ample time to show his stuff in Saturday's upcoming exhibition tilt versus the Chiefs as he looks to carve out a depth receiving role.

More News
Our Latest Stories