49ers' Jalen Hurd: Likely out for Week 1
Hurd (back) isn't likely to play Week 1 in Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Hurd's back injury is more serious than the 49ers initially had believed. While Shanahan doesn't think the rookie third-round pick will be placed on injured reserve, a multi-week absence to start the season seems likely. It isn't clear that Hurd would have a role in the Week 1 offense even if he were healthy.
