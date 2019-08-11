49ers' Jalen Hurd: Makes two touchdown catches
Hurd caught three of five targets for 31 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 17-9 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Hurd finished third on the team in targets and second in catches while accounting for the only two touchdowns of the contest. He showed off his physicality with a hard-fought barge into the end zone in the second quarter and again on a back-shoulder grab in the fourth. Hurd certainly looks the part of an NFL receiver physically, and the fact that he's already making an impact in the red zone is an intriguing development. Of course, he'll need to integrate with the first-teamers before he lands on any sort of fantasy radar, and he'll look to do that next Monday against the Broncos.
