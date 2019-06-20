49ers' Jalen Hurd: Misses spring workouts
Hurd (knee) missed the majority of spring workouts, Grant Cohn of the Press Democrat reports.
Hurd evidently remains in recovery from a December knee scope to address an injury he suffered in college. There hasn't been any definitive word on whether he could be ready to go for the training camp next month. While the third-round pick is surely guaranteed a roster spot, at this point he likely has a steep uphill battle to carve out a receiving role behind Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. It's possible Hurd could be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list depending on the progress he's made by late July.
