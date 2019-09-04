Hurd (back) is in danger of missing multiple games, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan called Hurd's availability "week-to-week as opposed to day-to-day."

Shanahan wouldn't elaborate on an injury that previously has been termed "back tightness," but the rookie wideout nonetheless is deemed "doubtful" to play Sunday in Tampa Bay. The 49ers' receiving also will be without Trent Taylor (foot), leaving Dante Pettis (groin), Marquise Goodwin, Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel and Richie James as the candidates for targets from Jimmy Garoppolo.