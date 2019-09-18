Play

Hurd (back) is not practicing Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hurd continues to nurse a back injury sustained just ahead of San Francisco's final preseason tilt. He doesn't appear to be trending towards suiting up Week 3 versus the Steelers, in which case the rookie's NFL debut would be further delayed. A timetable for Hurd's return remains undisclosed.

