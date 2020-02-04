49ers' Jalen Hurd: No tread in rookie season
Hurd (back) didn't play in 2019.
Hurd missed the first month, but the team was optimistic he'd shake off the back injury. However, the rookie third-round pick was placed on IR on Oct. 3, and he was never activated. The 49ers clearly thought a lot of Hurd's potential, but they rode the coattails of versatile rookie wideout Deebo Samuel this year. Emmanuel Sanders will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and even if he's re-signed, Hurd should have a chance to battle Kendrick Bourne for a starting role in 2020.
