General manager John Lynch is optimistic Hurd (back) will be ready for the start of the 49ers' offseason program, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "For [Hurd's back] to completely heal, it happens on different timelines," Lynch said Tuesday. "We found that [Hurd's] has been stubborn. We think he's been nearing towards a much better place where he'll be cleared for all activities."

A mid-February report suggested Hurd had already made a full recovery from the stress fracture in his back, but Lynch sung a different tune when he spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. A 2019 third-round pick, Hurd made some noise in the preseason opener with a pair of touchdowns but ended up missing the entire regular season. He may get a chance to compete for a starting job in 2020, especially if Emmanuel Sanders signs with a new team.