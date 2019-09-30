Hurd (back) is not practicing Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hurd is working to make his season debut Week 5 versus the Browns, but he doesn't yet appear to have made tangible progress in his recovery from a stress fracture in his lower back. That said, the rookie third-round pick will have multiple opportunities to return to practice ahead of Monday's matchup versus Cleveland. Hurd's chances of taking the field will be made more clear when the 49ers' first injury report of the week is released Thursday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories