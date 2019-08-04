49ers' Jalen Hurd: Returns from injury
Hurd (knee) has begun participating fully in training camp practices, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Hurd had been brought along slowly this offseason following a procedure to the knee he injured during his final season at Baylor. The third-round pick was able to fully participate in practice Friday and put his size on display by hauling in an under-thrown pass from C.J. Beathard before absorbing a hit. The versatile Hurd has solely been used as a wideout early in camp despite having experience as a running back and future potential plans to be used as a move tight end (as previously reported by Matt Barrows of The Athletic). The 6-foot-5 wideout will compete with Trent Taylor and Richie James this preseason for snaps as a slot receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...