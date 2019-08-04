Hurd (knee) has begun participating fully in training camp practices, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hurd had been brought along slowly this offseason following a procedure to the knee he injured during his final season at Baylor. The third-round pick was able to fully participate in practice Friday and put his size on display by hauling in an under-thrown pass from C.J. Beathard before absorbing a hit. The versatile Hurd has solely been used as a wideout early in camp despite having experience as a running back and future potential plans to be used as a move tight end (as previously reported by Matt Barrows of The Athletic). The 6-foot-5 wideout will compete with Trent Taylor and Richie James this preseason for snaps as a slot receiver.

